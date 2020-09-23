1/1
Clifford R. Nichols Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nichols Sr., Clifford R.
Clifford R. Nichols Sr., 75, of Columbus, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Riverside Hospital in Columbus. He was born on Feb. 11, 1945 in Sharpsburg, Ohio to the late James and Jessie Sephfus Nichols. He retired from Savko and Sons and Trucco Corp. both in Columbus where he worked as a heavy equipment operator. He is survived by his wife, Lola Hill Nichols of the home; 4 sons, Terry Nichols, Troy (Clydett) Nichols, Kevin Nichols and Clifford Nichols Jr., all of Columbus; 2 daughters, Kristina Nichols Sykes and Tracey Nichols, both of Columbus; 3 sisters, Shirley (William) Norman of Zanesville, Malenda (Alan) Lucas of Amesville and Gloria (Butch) Piers of Chesterhill; 17 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and in-laws, Delores Nichols of Malta, Patricia (Richard) Norman of Columbus, Tommy Hill, James Hill, Frances Hill and Louise Carr, all of Columbus. He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father Robert Ramsey, 4 brothers Buddy, LeRoy, Gene and Butch Nichols and 2 sisters Carol Norman and Saundra Viney. Funeral services will be held on Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at 12Noon at the Mt. Hermon Church near Amesville with burial following in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10-11:30AM on the day of the services at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Matheny Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved