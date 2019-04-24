|
|
Porter, Clifford T.
1937 - 2019
Clifford T. Porter "Cliff" or "Sonny", age 81, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Clifford S. and Helen I. Porter and was born on December 23, 1937 in Almont, Michigan. Cliff graduated Devilbis High School in Toledo, Ohio in 1955 and attended the University of Toledo. He worked as an engineer at Toledo Scale for 38 years before retiring and working as a consultant for the Ford Glass Group. Cliff was an avid golfer, having played courses all over the world. He was also a huge fan of the University of Michigan and his favorite saying was Go Blue! He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Streeter, brother-in-law Ronald Streeter, son Gregory Porter, and daughter-in-law Barbara Dyson Porter. Cliff is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Charlotte; as well as sons, Clifford (Dee) Porter of Rockport, Texas, and Kevin (Cathy) Porter of Lewis Center, Ohio; daughter, Kristin (Michael) Larkin of Westerville, Ohio. He was the wonderful grandfather, Poppy to 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019