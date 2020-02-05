|
|
Davis, Clifton
1932 - 2020
Born to Parents Bertha Louise (Greer) and Montford Davis. Clifton attended and Graduated from Willis High School in Delaware Ohio class of 1950. He Proudly served in the United States Armed Forces, Army and was in Korea. He was Honorably discharged and returned home. He attended College at Central State, Ohio Wesleyan, Otterbein University and obtained his Masters Degree in Education from The Ohio State University. Clifton was with the Columbus Public Schools for over 30 years and retired as an Assistant Principal. He is survived by his daughter, Victoria D. Davis of Columbus, Ohio; Penny P. Davis (Matthew Garrett Davis) of Lansing Michigan; brothers, Robert J. Davis of Dayton, Ohio; Floyd Davis of Cleveland Ohio; 5 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. He Enjoyed Football, coached Little league Football and was a Big Cincinnati Reds Fan. He enjoyed Fishing, Collecting Trains, Antiques and Nature. He also loved Old Movies, and collecting coins. He was a Family Man and Believed Family was More Important than anything and Education is the key to success.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020