Williams, Clifton
1938 - 2019
Clifton H. Williams, age 80, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna; son, Ryan; grandson, Michael; his parents and 6 siblings. Survived by children, Brenda Clifton (Bob Weber), Robert Williams (Tracey) and Tammy Kirchmyer; grandchildren, Amy, David, Amber Jesse, Josh, Ashley and Kinsey; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Larene Rummel; brother-in-law, Bob Hammond; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, May 20th at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL 1346 S. High Street where the funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 am. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Special thanks to Dr. Santa Emma, Melissa Pruett and Mt. Carmel Hospice. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 20, 2019