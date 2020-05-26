Boyd, Cloves
Cloves Boyd, age 98, transitioned on May 18, 2020. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10-11:30a.m. at the Chapel of White's Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.