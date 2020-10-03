Hart, Clyde "Tom"Clyde Thomas "Tom" Hart, age 84, Friday October 2, 2020. Longtime member of Saint Ladislas Church and St. Joseph Church, Circleville, Ohio. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired from F.O. Shoedinger Company and Columbus City Schools Dept. of Transportation. Tom was always quick with a joke or funny story and loved watching NASCAR races and Western movies. Proceeded in Death by his loving wife Bonnie Thomas Hart, parents Eldon and Edith Hart, siblings John Hart, Hazel Sprague, George Hart, Orville Hart. Tom was a devoted father to his 6 children all survived Jo Anne Hart, Sherry (Ronald) Baldwin, Thomas ( Cathy) Hart, Rebecca ( Bruce) Walcott, Elizabeth ( Daniel) Merriss, David ( Lisa) Hart; sister Anna Stonebreaker; dear Friend Diana Krayeski; 25 Grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St, Columbus, Ohio. Rosary 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10:00 A.M. at Saint Ladislas Church, 277 Reeb Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43207, where friends are asked to meet. Burial to follow at Green Summit Cemetery. To sign the online register, please visit www.