1/
Clyde "Tom" Hart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hart, Clyde "Tom"
Clyde Thomas "Tom" Hart, age 84, Friday October 2, 2020. Longtime member of Saint Ladislas Church and St. Joseph Church, Circleville, Ohio. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired from F.O. Shoedinger Company and Columbus City Schools Dept. of Transportation. Tom was always quick with a joke or funny story and loved watching NASCAR races and Western movies. Proceeded in Death by his loving wife Bonnie Thomas Hart, parents Eldon and Edith Hart, siblings John Hart, Hazel Sprague, George Hart, Orville Hart. Tom was a devoted father to his 6 children all survived Jo Anne Hart, Sherry (Ronald) Baldwin, Thomas ( Cathy) Hart, Rebecca ( Bruce) Walcott, Elizabeth ( Daniel) Merriss, David ( Lisa) Hart; sister Anna Stonebreaker; dear Friend Diana Krayeski; 25 Grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St, Columbus, Ohio. Rosary 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10:00 A.M. at Saint Ladislas Church, 277 Reeb Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43207, where friends are asked to meet. Burial to follow at Green Summit Cemetery. To sign the online register, please visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Rosary
07:30 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Ladislas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved