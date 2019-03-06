|
Queen, Clyde
Clyde C. Queen, Jr., age 76, Mar 3, 2019. Born June 25, 1942 in Louisa, KY. Survived by loving wife of 42 years, Debbie Queen; children, Donnie Queen, Kimberly Queen, Kelly (Laurie) Queen, Jill Carr and Sandy McGovern. Member of the Local 1275 Painters and Allied Trades. Visitation will be held Fri, Mar 8, 2019 from 11am-1pm at the SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Short North Chapel, 34 W 2nd Ave, Cols, OH 43201, where funeral service will follow at 1pm. Interment Sunset Cemetery. shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019