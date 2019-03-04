Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Clyde Seidle Obituary
Seidle, Clyde
Clyde Ralph "Butch" Seidle, Jr., age 68, of Hilliard, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Attended the Church Next Door and previously Orange Friends Church. US Marine Corps Veteran. He attended The Ohio State University and was employed by the Cities of Columbus and Hilliard and also Delaware County Engineering Department. He was also a former partner of Moody-Nolan. Member of Engineering Club of Columbus, OSPE and APWA. Butch loved coaching youth soccer. Preceded in death by parents Clyde and Alice Seidle Sr. and sister Tammy Febrache. Survived by loving wife of 35 years, Mary; children, Tabitha (Steven) McCluskey, Christina (Scott) Cunningham, Dawnelle (Charles) Clawson, Christopher (Holly) Jackson and Craig Jackson; siblings, Ricky Seidle Sr., James (Charlotte) Seidle and Steven (Teresa) Seidle; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Funeral service will be held 10 am Thursday at the Church Next Door, 5755 Feder Rd, Columbus, OH 43228. Interment Radnor Cemetery, Radnor, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House or Charity Newsies. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
