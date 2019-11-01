|
|
Manos, Codean
1931 - 2019
Codean Manos, age 88, of Pickerington, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Pickerington Care Center. Born June 6, 1931 in Jonesboro, AR to the late John Thomas and Myrtle Elizabeth (Davis) Kirksey. She was a retired manager from Macy's Department Stores (formerly Lazarus), and enjoyed sewing and quilting. Preceded in death by her husband Nick T. Manos in 2015, and brother Leon Kirksey. She is survived by her children, Renee Livengood of Salt Lake City, and Ted (Glenna) Manos of Pickerington; grandchildren, Nicholas Manos, Megan (Johnny) Howard, Jillian Livengood, and Jessica Livengood; great-grandchildren, Aurora and Isaac Howard; sister, Karen Kirksey Campbell of Seattle; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 10am-12noon on Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will follow at 12noon. Interment after at Green Lawn Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Ste 170, Columbus, OH 43231 in Codean's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019