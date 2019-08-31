The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Resources
More Obituaries for Col. Vermillion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Col. Lynne E. Vermillion


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Col. Lynne E. Vermillion Obituary
Vermillion, Col. Lynne E.
1952 - 2019
On Wednesday, August 28, Col. Lynne E. Vermillion, USAF (Ret.), of Gahanna passed away at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH at the age of 66. Lynne was born in Newport, RI on Sept.30, 1952 to Daniel and Mary Beatrice Vermillion. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Ray and Mary King, her nieces and nephews, Jennie King and John Schurman, Justin and Paula King, great niece and nephews, Ruby, Miles and Wyatt, and the Pyles family cousins. She is a graduate of Springfield North High School and The Ohio State University. She was a career officer in the United States Air Force starting in 1974. She served proudly in many locations including Okinawa Japan, Canada, Germany, Greece, Mississippi, Colorado, the Pentagon, Hawaii and the Pacific. She retired in 2001 and settled in Gahanna. Lynne loved her dogs Lily and Demi, and was the driving force behind the creation of Gahanna Dog Park. She loved her family, traveling, reading, music, visiting with friends and neighbors, and all things electronics. As a Colonel in the USAF, she was a true pioneer and ground breaker for women in the military. She was known by her family and friends for her fierce intelligence, dogged determination, commanding height and oversized heart. She will be greatly missed. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Col.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now