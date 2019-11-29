|
Coyne, Coleman
1940 - 2019
Coleman (Coke) Charles Coyne, 79, of Pittsburgh, PA, died peacefully at the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on November 16, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 13 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, Ohio 43082. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at http://www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019