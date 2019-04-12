|
Speights-Jones, Colette
1957 - 2019
Colette Monique Speights-Jones, 62, of Groveport, OH, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. Born January 22, 1957, in Bellaire, OH, the seventh child of the late Nathaniel and Ollie Speights. Calling hours on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5-7PM at Power of Prayer Church Ministries, 2155 Curtis Street, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Funeral services Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10AM. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019