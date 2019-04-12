Home

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Colette Speights-Jones

Colette Speights-Jones Obituary
Speights-Jones, Colette
1957 - 2019
Colette Monique Speights-Jones, 62, of Groveport, OH, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. Born January 22, 1957, in Bellaire, OH, the seventh child of the late Nathaniel and Ollie Speights. Calling hours on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5-7PM at Power of Prayer Church Ministries, 2155 Curtis Street, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Funeral services Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10AM. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019
