Cooper, Colin
1993 - 2020
Colin Scott Cooper, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born on June 29, 1993, in Columbus, Ohio. Colin is survived by his parents, Scott and Mary Cooper; brother, Kyler (Yafei); sister, Alyssa; his grandparents, Jay (Molly) Cooper, Mary Anne (Gary) McBride, Carol Nay; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Donald Nay. Colin had a big heart and unconditionally loved his family. Always put others before himself and made them feel he had all the time in the world for them, their lives and stories. Colin was one of a kind and extremely gifted at anything he put his mind to. He excelled at playing musical instruments but was most fond of playing the piano, violin and more recently the cello. He was keen to teach himself just about anything – including new musical pieces, new languages, and even high-level mathematics. Colin was also a true trivia wizard and never ceased to amaze his family with his knowledge. He was a gentle, gracious young man who will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 2 pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221. Friends and family may arrive at Schoedinger at 1 pm for a visitation prior to Colin's Funeral and gather afterward as well. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Franklin County, Ohio at 1225 Dublin Rd., Ste. 110, Columbus, OH 43215. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020