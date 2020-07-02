1/1
Colin Laughon
1965 - 2020
Laughon, Colin
Colin Scott Laughon, 55, of Reynoldsburg, died suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born in Tucson, AZ on March 26, 1965 to Robert and Barbara (Jinnette) Laughon, who survive. His sister, Francia Kim Laughon of Houston, TX, also survives. Scott was a 1983 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, where he was active in the vocal Ensemble. He also attended Columbus State and Franklin University. He was employed by Sustainable Transformations, Inc., and was a member of Broad Street Presbyterian Church. There will be no service. Send condolences to www.evansfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
