Colin R. Holmes Obituary
Holmes, Colin R.
1991 - 2019
Colin Holmes, age 27, of Columbus, passed away suddenly on June 27, 2019. Longtime employee with Cardos Pizza; Graduate of Hamilton Township High School, Class of 2009. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents Thomas Sr. and Emma Holmes, maternal grandparents Robert and Joann Darst, uncle Rodney Darst. Colin is survived by his parents, Thomas Jr. and Catherine Holmes; his 3-year-old daughter, Scarlett; brothers, Ian (Katie) Holmes (nieces, Emmy and Ruby); and Dylan (Katherine) Holmes; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, please join the family in the Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at Hoover Y Park, 1570 Rohr Rd, Lockbourne, OH 43137. Colin gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation with LifeLine of Ohio. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. To sign and view Colin's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019
