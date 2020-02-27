|
|
Brown, Colleen
Colleen M. Brown (McCabe) age 54, died peacefully in her sleep in her Westerville home on February 11, 2020. She was a graduate of Dublin High School class of 1983. She received a bachelors from Franklin University, a Masters in Special Education from The Ohio State University, and was a licensed social worker. Colleen was an empathetic, compassionate person, devoted to her family and enriched the lives of others with her humor and wit. Colleen is mourned by David L. Brown her loving husband of 30 years, and their two young adult children, Ethan and Cassidy Brown; mother, Susan (Armstrong) McCabe; father, Paul R. "Dic" (Sarah) McCabe; siblings, Jeannie (Gregg), Michael (Elaine), Elaine (Steve), Jim (Laura); step-brother, Larry Clark; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, March 8, 1-4 p.m. at Xenos Christian Fellowship, 1340 Community Park Dr., Cols., 43229. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family to assist with medical expenses.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020