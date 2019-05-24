|
|
Hoar, Colleen
1961 - 2019
Colleen S. Hoar, 58, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was an avid Pokemon Go Player, video gamer, gardener, and enjoyed fishing and antiquing. She loved spending time with her grandkids, dogs and traveling. Preceded in death by husband Randall Hoar Sr., parents Donald and Kay Schmitt. Survived by daughter, Sarah (Seth) Coey; sons, Terry (Christina) Hoar, Randall Hoar II, Christopher (Paige) Hoar; grandchildren, Zander, Vivian, Delilah-Ann, Emma; sisters, Debbie (Al) Baker, Penny Schmitt; brothers, Howard Tuttle, Billy Beers, Don (Kim) Schmitt Jr.; parents-in-law, Terry and Leora Hoar; Four legged friends, Daisy, Tizzy, Smokey; many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Terry Hoar, Randall Hoar II, Sarah Coey, Christopher Hoar, Howard Tuttle, Billy Beers, Don Schmitt and Terry Hoar. Honorary pallbearers, Zander Neike and Al Baker. Friends and family may call Tuesday 5-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Interment to be held in Ottawa, Illinois. www.evanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 25, 2019