|
|
Hartnett, Colletta
1933 - 2019
Colletta M. (Hughes) Hartnett, age 86, Saturday November 23, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio, April 16, 1933, daughter of the late Colletta (Reynolds) and Edward "Ted" Hughes. Also preceded in death by her husband Joseph "Gabby" Hartnett, sisters Frances Berger, Elizabeth Bennett, Rose Miesse, brothers John, Joseph and Thomas Hughes. Survived by her children, Edward (Charlotte), Catherine (Douglas) Barger, Elizabeth Hartnett, Amy (Dave) Barthel; grandchildren, Sheena Jordan, Joseph and Amanda Hartnett, Andrew (Caitlin) and Katelyn Barger, Emma, Grace and Samuel Barthel; great-grandchildren, Tiara and Titan Jordan, Addison Barger; sister, Jane Hughes; other relatives and friends. Friends may call 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST, 4661 Kenny Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Monday at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Rd. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in her memory to The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Sunrise of Dublin and Capital City Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019