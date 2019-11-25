Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Resources
More Obituaries for Colletta Hartnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colletta Hartnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colletta Hartnett Obituary
Hartnett, Colletta
1933 - 2019
Colletta M. (Hughes) Hartnett, age 86, Saturday November 23, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio, April 16, 1933, daughter of the late Colletta (Reynolds) and Edward "Ted" Hughes. Also preceded in death by her husband Joseph "Gabby" Hartnett, sisters Frances Berger, Elizabeth Bennett, Rose Miesse, brothers John, Joseph and Thomas Hughes. Survived by her children, Edward (Charlotte), Catherine (Douglas) Barger, Elizabeth Hartnett, Amy (Dave) Barthel; grandchildren, Sheena Jordan, Joseph and Amanda Hartnett, Andrew (Caitlin) and Katelyn Barger, Emma, Grace and Samuel Barthel; great-grandchildren, Tiara and Titan Jordan, Addison Barger; sister, Jane Hughes; other relatives and friends. Friends may call 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST, 4661 Kenny Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Monday at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Rd. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in her memory to The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Sunrise of Dublin and Capital City Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colletta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -