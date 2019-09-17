|
|
Cautela, Colombo
1923 - 2019
Colombo Cautela, age 95, of Worthington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Colombo was born in Cleveland, OH on September 10, 1923 to parents Sebastiano and Felicia (DiLoreto) Cautela. He was co-owner of Cautela Brothers Cement Contractors with his brother Simone for more than 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Giulia, daughter Esther, son Roberto, son-in-law Kent R. Klawon Sr, brothers Simone (Ida), Quintino, Ottavio, brothers-in-law Daniele Presutti, Antonio D'Alessandro, sisters Rosa (Pasquale) Vitullo, Elena (Pat) Colatruglio, and Sestina (Frank) Pecoraro. Colombo is survived by children, Rossana (Jerry) Basch, Mario (Fran) Cautela, Paula (Bob) Dean, Pia Truman, Renato (John Palmer) Cautela; grandchildren, Kent R Klawon Jr, Kara (Craig) Neal, Calli Cautela, Dominic Cautela, Taylor Shively and Anne (Larry) O'Malley; great grandchildren, Isla and Lincoln Neal, Dylan O'Malley; brother, Gino (Italia) Cautela; sister, Leontina Presutti D'Alessandro; sister-in-law, Ornella Cautela; dear family friend, Tina Tarantelli; girlfriend, Veronika Juettner; many nieces, nephews, friends and his faithful feathered companion, Roscoe. Colombo was a long-time member of St Elizabeth Catholic Church, and a loving and devoted father and husband. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his amazing garden of fresh fruits and vegetables that he tended to for many years, his homemade wine, his generosity and his love of animals. He was an amazing cook, which surfaced after his wife's death, conjuring up delicious soups made from scratch. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 27 from 5-8 PM at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 28 at 10:30 AM at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 9571 N High St, Lewis Center, OH 43035. Father Charles Cotton, celebrant. The family would like to thank OhioHealth Hospice and Capital City Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either hospice, the Kidney Foundation, , St. Elizabeth Church or the Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019