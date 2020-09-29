1/1
Colonel Eugene P. Flanagan
1929 - 2020
Flanagan, Colonel, Eugene P.
1929 - 2020
Flanagan, Eugene P. Colonel, Retired US Army, 91, formerly of Falls Church, VA, died at his home in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Born June 20, 1929 in Boston, MA. He was the son of the late Colonel Francis M. Flanagan and Patience L. (Coes) Flanagan of Peabody, MA, and the husband of 32 years to Kathryn Constance (Kane) Flanagan of Lawrence, MA who predeceased him in 1985; and the husband of 25 years to Naheed (Ostrander) Flanagan of Washington, DC who predeceased him in 2012. Eugene is survived by Dr. Eugene P. Flanagan, Jr. and his wife Angela of Arlington, TX), John J. Flanagan and his wife Barbara of Broomfield, CO, Daniel C. Flanagan and partner Cynthia Halfarof Chicago, IL, Laura (Flanagan) Bowen of Columbus, OH, Mary Flanagan and her husband Robert Archacki of Austin, TX, Joan (Flanagan) McArthur and her husband Steven of Sausalito, California, and stepson, Mustafa Ostrander and his wife, Katie (Blizter)of Golden Colorado. Eugene leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Eugene was predeceased by sons Francis M. Flanagan and William E. Flanagan, brothers Robert Flanagan, Francis Flanagan and Arthur Flanagan, and by his sisters Elizabeth South, Patience Soper and Joan Goad. Eugene was a graduate of Peabody (Mass.) High School, attended Sullivan School in Washington, DC and received a congressional appointment to the US Military Academy at West Point. He was a career military officer. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and the Iran conflict. He pursued teaching middle school Science as a second career. Arrangements: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 2, at 11:00a.m. in Saint Catharine of Siena Parish, 500 South Gould Road, Columbus, OH. 43209. Visitation will be at 10:00am at the Church. Interment will be interred held at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 75816, Kansas, 66675-8516. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME 403 E Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to express condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Saint Catharine of Siena Parish
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Catharine of Siena Parish
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
