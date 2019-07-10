Albers, Colonel Ronald L.

1946 - 2019

Colonel Ronald L. Albers (Ret), passed away on 9 July 2019 at the age of 72 following a sudden battle with cancer. Albers was born in Brainerd, Minnesota on 9 December 1946 and became a decorated Air Force veteran with over 6,900 hours flight time serving as a pilot and commander from 1969 to 2002, including flying sorties in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Following his military service, Albers traveled extensively across all 50 states and over 82 countries. He became active with Motts Military Museum and The Ohio Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. In recent years Albers dedicated his time to recording the stories of veterans from all branches. Albers was recently inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame and the Brainerd High School Hall of Fame, while also being honored as a Grand Marshall of the Columbus Red, White and Boom parade. He will be remembered for his quick wit, acerbic sense of humor and dedication to family, veterans and community. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; son, Michael of Ventura, California; and son, Oliver, daughter-in-law, Danielle and granddaughters, Leah and Lilly of Alexandria, Virginia. Services will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, on 13 Saturday, July 2019, with calling hours from 3-5PM and a memorial service starting a 5PM. Albers will be inurned in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Motts Military Museum or Pelotonia. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019