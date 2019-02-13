|
Columbia June (Adkins) Adams, age 87, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Centerburg Pointe Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard G. Adams, daughter-in-law Sharon, siblings Thelma, Virginia, Hazel, Bernard, Janeda, Wilson, Raymond, Albert, Jack, Billy Jess and Betty Charlene. She is survived by her children, Raymond (Dolores) of Columbus, Richard of Centerburg, Robert (Vicki) of Centerburg, Deborah (Eli) Dean of Wayne, WV, Cynthia (Rick) Cremeans of Columbus; siblings, George Adkins of Wayne, WV, Asbury (JoAnn) Adkins of Columbus, Annagene Adkins of Wayne, WV; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. June was born on December 7, 1931, the 13th of 16 children to Strother and Blanche (Toney) Adkins. She attended Wayne High School. Shortly there after, she met Richard Adams and they were married January 17, 1949. June was brought up in a Christian Home and gave her life to Christ at an early age. She attended the EUB Church in North Linden for many years and later attended Centerburg Christian Church until her illness. Mom's greatest joy was her family and serving the Lord. She also loved music, especially southern gospel having been raised up in a musically gifted family. She enjoyed debating, especially politics. June also enjoyed college football, gardening and anything Elvis. June was a guiding force in the lives of so many and she left a huge impact on those she met. She will always be remembered for her love of family and her very honest opinions. Until we meet again... Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6-8pm and on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10am until time of service at 11am. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
