Gallo, Concetta "Tina"
Concetta "Tina" Gallo, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Kobacker House. Member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church for over 50-years; also a member of Iota Tau Sigma and GALA. She volunteered for the Columbus Museum of Art and OSU Hospital. Preceded in death by son-in-law John Vouis. Survived by her husband of 67-years, Robert N. Gallo; children, Rusty (Karen), Joe (Joy), Sue (Dave) Borders and Joyce (Brad) Brandt; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Road (at Davidson), Hilliard. Rev. Fr. Robert Penhallurick, Presider. Entombment to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. There is no visitation, however all are invited to attend her funeral Mass and COVID-19 precautions need to be followed: social distancing and masks ARE required for the Mass. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in memory of "Tina" to Kobacker House or Nationwide Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.