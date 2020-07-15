1/
Concetta "Tina" Gallo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gallo, Concetta "Tina"
Concetta "Tina" Gallo, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Kobacker House. Member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church for over 50-years; also a member of Iota Tau Sigma and GALA. She volunteered for the Columbus Museum of Art and OSU Hospital. Preceded in death by son-in-law John Vouis. Survived by her husband of 67-years, Robert N. Gallo; children, Rusty (Karen), Joe (Joy), Sue (Dave) Borders and Joyce (Brad) Brandt; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Road (at Davidson), Hilliard. Rev. Fr. Robert Penhallurick, Presider. Entombment to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. There is no visitation, however all are invited to attend her funeral Mass and COVID-19 precautions need to be followed: social distancing and masks ARE required for the Mass. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in memory of "Tina" to Kobacker House or Nationwide Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved