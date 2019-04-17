|
|
Murry, Conni Caroline
Conni Caroline Murry, age 54, went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019. Conni was a member of the West Jefferson United Methodist Church. She had a passion to help others by volunteering her time for the church, West Jefferson Schools, and helping with charities benefiting those with cancer. If there was a need you could always count on Conni to be there willing to lend a helping hand. Conni was a very loving and devoted wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her father Bernard Hill, and sister Bernadine. Conni is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Scott" Murry; daughter, Shelby Lynn Murry; son, Andrew Joseph "AJ" Murry; her mother, Carol Hill; sister, Vicki (Wayne) Bontempo; and special friends, Karen Edwards, Lori Daniels, Jamie Archer, Mary Ann Morgan, and Sheila Finigan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation in memory of Conni to The James Office of Development, OSUCCC-James 660 Ackerman Rd., 6th Floor, PO. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112 or Columbus, 855 Grandview Ave, Suite 250, Columbus, OH 43215. The family will receive friends Friday, April 19, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the West Jefferson United Methodist Church, 36 S. Center Street, West Jefferson, OH. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Please visit WWW.RADERMCDONALDTIDDFUNERALHOME.COM to share your online condolences with Conni's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019