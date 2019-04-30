|
Barkume, Connie
Ms. Connie Barkume, 66, of Newark, OH, died April 29, 2019 following a long illness. Connie was born in Zanesville and enjoyed a career in sales and customer service. Surviving are her daughter, Ashley Blackstone (Craig Parsons). A memorial gathering celebrating Connie's life will be held Friday from 4-7 P.M. at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com where a complete obituary is available.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019