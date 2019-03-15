|
|
Blackstone, Connie
1954 - 2019
Connie Marie Blackstone, of Hamilton Township, born August 11, 1954, passed peacefully in her home on March 14, 2019 surrounded by loves ones. She is preceded in death by parents Shirley A. and Maurice W. Blackstone, brother Michael D. Blackstone, nieces Camie Blackstone and Amber N. Edmond. Connie is survived by brothers, Edward (Cyndi), Eugene (Janet), Jody (Shanon) of Columbus, Todd (Sandy) Blackstone of Lockbourne; nephew, loved and raised as her son, Edward L. Blackstone Jr. (Latoya). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the family members that were there for Connie until the peaceful end. Friends may gather Saturday, March 23 at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with Crematory, 2693 West Broad St, from 12-1pm, where memorial service will be held at 1pm. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio in Connie's name.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019