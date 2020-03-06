|
|
Fall, Connie
1944 - 2020
Connie Sue (Allton) Fall, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital. Connie was born to the late Edward and Harriett (Blanton) Allton. She retired from The Columbus City Schools after 30 yrs of service. Connie is survived by her son, Daniel Fall; grandson, Cameron Fall. Connie was preceded in death by her husband Larry Fall (1938 - 2017), and grandson Tyler Fall (1999-2016). Memorial Service will be held on March 12, 2020 at 3:30 PM at St Luke Lutheran Church, 4456 Morse Rd. Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Interment will be done privately.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020