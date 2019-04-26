|
|
Hammes, Connie
1947 - 2019
Connie L. Hammes went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2019. She was born November 28, 1947 at Mercy Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Retired from The State of Ohio. Survived by sons, Eric G Stevens, Michael C. Stevens, Christopher B. Burns and daughter-in-law, Ann Stewart Burns; her beautiful grand doggies, Boston, Vinnie, Chloe and Charlotte. Funeral service Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 2PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 12noon until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019