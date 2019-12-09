|
Jordan, Connie
1956 - 2019
Connie S. Jordan, age 63, of Columbus, went Home on December 6, 2019. Preceded in death by son Greg, parents Leo and Emma Long, sisters Carol Evans and Linda Leist. Survived by husband of 43 years of marriage, Gary Jordan; children, Jackie (Binny) Little, Wes (Aubrey) Jordan, Katie Jordan, Bridget (Marcus) Cox, Amanda Jordan, Michelle Jordan, and Brandy Jordan; grandchildren, Paul, Cody, Keith, and Kaden; siblings, Leona Totman, Patti Tejeda, Mary Jenkins, Shirley Yocum, Leo Long, and Jack Long; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 12, 2019 beginning at 12 noon until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. Pastor John Meade officiating. To sign and view Connie's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019