Connie Oltean


1932 - 2019
Connie Oltean Obituary
Oltean, Connie
1932 - 2019
Cornelia "Connie" Oltean, was born October 4, 1932 to Dimitru and Sophie Fagetan in Youngstown Ohio and passed peacefully, surrounded by family on April 27, 2019. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and faithful follower of Christ, living with a heart full of gratitude. Connie's joyful laughter at jokes, no matter how often she heard them, is remembered by all. Forever the queen of root beer floats, expert at making Romanian delicacies (sarmale, mãmãligã, and nut and poppy-seed rolls). She never cursed unless she was on the golf course, but was intensely proud of her two holes-in-one. She also enjoyed walking and knitting hats for others. Connie was passionate about serving others and a long time member of Beta Sigma Phi, service sorority. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Fannie (George) Mondrut, Sue (Tony) Such, and brothers Dan and Cornel Fagetan. Survived by Emil Oltean, loving, dedicated husband of 65 years, children Nick (Becky) Oltean, Diane (Doug) Fosselman, Richard (Rachelle) Oltean. Grandchildren Beth (Zak) Morvay, Daniel (Krista) Fosselman, David Fosselman, Shannon (Matt) Wenman, Hannah (David) Oltean-Parke, Eric (Anna) Oltean, 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Feridean Commons. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, 220 S State St, Westerville OH. Family-only internment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to W.A.R.M. 150 Heatherdown Dr. Westerville, 43081. Remembrances can be shared at www.HILLFUNERAL.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019
