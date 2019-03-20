|
Connie E. Vlack, born February 14, 1940 in Charleston, West Virginia, died March 18, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Connie was the oldest of 7 children. She was an adventurer and traveler, liking nothing better than to pack up the Vlackmobile and hit the open road. She came to Columbus as a young woman to spread her wings and start her family. She was married to Paul for 54 years, before he passed away in October 2018. Connie's heart was full of love for her kids, grandkids and great grandkids and Elvis, BUT this woman loved her dogs like none other. She was a friend to all, both those she knew and those she had yet to meet. Connie was the embodiment of generosity, both in spirt and by her deeds. Predeceased by her loving husband Paul H. Vlack, parents Charles and Bonnie Carpenter, sisters Judy and Barbara, brothers Chuck and Terry and her son Paul Eric Vlack. Survived by daughters, Selena (John) Freeland, Paula Vlack (Gary) Fox; daughter-in-law, Beth Nardi Vlack; grandchildren, Megan Dunn (Kevin Dunbar), Erica (Jun) Nagashima, Hannah Fox (Mitch) Taylor, Abby Rae Fox, Kailey Vlack and Mitchell Vlack; great grandchildren, Kinleigh, Khloe, Rio and Audrey; sisters, Brenda (Steven) Wiles, Peggy (Rev. James) Webb; many nieces and nephews. Viewing Friday, March 22, from 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., Columbus, OH. Additional viewing 1/2 hr before funeral at 10am Saturday. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. "That's my story and I'm sticking to it." In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to the , Capital Area Humane Society, or . To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019