Wolfe, ConnieConnie Lee Wolfe (nee Weinhart), age 76, passed away August 25, 2020. Born in Columbus on July 29, 1944. 1962 graduate from West High School. Formerly employed at Jeffrey Mining as an executive secretary. Connie Volunteered at Mount Carmel Hospital for 13 years. Lifetime member of Glenwood United Methodist Church, where she sang with the Adult Choir. She was a member of the Jeffrey Foreman Club, Fellowship Class, Rebecca Circle and the Red Hats Society. Preceded in death by sister Wanda Scarberry. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Roger; mother and step-father, Eugenia and Donald Davison; sisters, Vickie (Bruce) Broersma, Cheryl Briggs; brother, Steve (Michele) Davison; nieces and nephews, Piper and Luke Davison, Ashley (Michael) Shrider and Alexander (Chelsea) Broersma; great nieces and great nephews, Jordan Broersma, Cora and Henry Shrider. Special thanks to Carol Gilkey. Friends received Monday from 11am-12pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will be held at 12pm. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and visitors are asked to wear masks. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.