Sheehan, Connor J.
1993 - 2020
Connor James Sheehan (otherwise known fondly as "Guido"), originally of Powell, OH, entered eternal rest on July 26, 2020 at 26 years old. Connor was known for his charming, sparkling, and humorous personality. He will also be remembered for his unwavering loyalty to his friends, and his boundless capacity to care for others. Connor was his mother's birthday gift on December 15th, 1993 in Staten Island, NY. He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Barbara, and sister Morgan. He also leaves behind his beloved husky, Murphy. Connor graduated from Olentangy Liberty High School in 2012 after enjoying four years of participation in lacrosse and cross country. During that time, he also worked with The Miracle League and was an active member of Young Life. He went on to attend Miami University of Ohio, where he joined Phi Kappa Tau. Connor worked in Logistics Sales and Management, but was passionate about fitness and helping others on their personal health journeys. Visiting hours will be held at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH on August 5th from 1-4 PM and 6-9 PM because of social distancing recommendations we ask that you pay your respects to the Sheehan family in the following manner: Last Names beginning A-H 1-2 or 8-9 pm, I-M 2-3 or 7-8 pm, N-Z 3-4 or 6-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on August 6th at 11 AM at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Road, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to: The Connor Sheehan Fund for Students with Mental Illness. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com