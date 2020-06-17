Jones, Conrad G.
1936 - 2020
Conrad G. Jones, age 83, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Family, friends and others whose lives Glen touched are invited to attend: Calling hours will be from 9-10AM Saturday, June 20, 2020, Powell Christian Church located at 8901 Liberty Road, Powell, Ohio 43065. Service will be held at 10am Saturday, June 20, 2020. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.