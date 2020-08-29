Constance Bommer

Bommer, Constance
1929 - 2020
Constance Darrow Bommer, 91, passed away August 28, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jack Louis Bommer; parents Ida Lauer Darrow & George Potter Darrow Jr; sister Katherine Elizabeth Porter; and brother George Potter Darrow III. Connie is survived by her children, Jennifer Lynne Bommer, Geoffrey (Kellie) Bommer, Nancy Louise Bommer, and George (Laura) Bommer; grandchildren, Erin (Rob) Locklear, Jodi Lynne Bommer, Geoffrey Michael Bommer, Benton (Amy) Bommer, Brooke (Richard Hentsch) Bommer, Blaire (Andrew) Bruns, Emily Jordan Bommer, and George Joseph Bommer; and her 9 great grandchildren, Jackson Bommer, Camille Theisen, Emery & Marley Bruns, Jett Locklear, Charlotte & Gemma Bommer, and Peyton & Lilly Locklear. Connie was born March 3, 1929 in Germantown, PA. She graduated Springside School where she was active in many sports. Connie graduated from Lake Erie College where she excelled in Lacrosse and her favorite Field Hockey. She was inducted into the LEC Athletic Hall of Fame. Many favorite summers were spent in Oswegatchie, CT, where her parents later resided, surrounded by extended family and friends. This is where she developed her love of sailing. In 1951, her senior year at LEC, she met her husband Jack on a blind date arranged by their best friends. They made Columbus their home and raised 4 children. Many cherished memories and friendships grew from their time living in Liv-Moor Heights. She & Jack also were members of the Swiss Club and the Columbus Maennerchor. Connie was an active member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church for over 60 years. She was a member of the Pastoral Care Committee, Assistant to the Parish Administrator, and Financial Secretary. Connie loved sailing, lighthouses, building doll houses, gardening, and traveling. Surviving many health challenges over the years, Connie embraced life and family and often said her key to longevity is to "keep your faith and sense of humor." She is greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Bexley at a later date. She will be interned in the Memorial Garden there where her husband Jack is. If you would like to share a fond memory you may visit the Schoedinger Living Guest Book at www.schoedinger.com
. The family would like to thank St. Alban's Church and Hospice Home Care for all their help and support. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna has been entrusted with arrangements.