Carter, Constance
1950 - 2019
Constance Lynn (Tingley) Carter, age 68, of Columbus, passed away at Whetstone Gardens on Saturday, March 2, 2019, after a long illness. Daughter of David E. Tingley and Pauline I. Petty Tingley. Mother of Michael Evan Carter. Sister of Brenda Tingley Wilson; William Tingley; John Tingley. Cousin of Warren Elliott and Diane Elliott Founds. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, moved with her parents to Columbus, and graduated from Upper Arlington High School where she was involved in performing arts. She attended The Ohio State University. Connie was funny, a free spirit, world traveler and careful listener. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 2 PM until time of service at 3 PM. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019