Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Constance Clark


1937 - 2020
Constance Clark Obituary
Clark, Constance
Constance Yavonne Clark, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 18 due to cancer. She was born on December 19, 1937 in Wheeling, WV. Connie was a loving mother and grandmother who cared deeply about her family and friends. Connie is preceded in death by mother Nancy Hunter, father Clayton Stephanie, brothers Ronald and Sidney Williams, daughter Stephanie Dunning, son Robert Minor and grandson Gavin Minor. Connie is survived by her parents, Robert and Ruth Hunter; daughter, Darlene Byrd; son, Ronald Minor; granddaughter, Keyatta Williams; grandsons, Shannon Byrd, Stephan Williams, Nicholas Martin, Devon and Zandia. Celebration of Life Monday, February 24, 2020, 11am, Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd., where the family will receive friends 10am until the time of service. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020
