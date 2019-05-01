|
Davis, Constance
1949 - 2019
Constance "Connie" E. Davis, age 70, passed away on April 29, 2019 in Grove City, Ohio. She was born on January 26, 1949. She was preceded in death by her father Andrew Greenwood. Survived by her mother, Esther Greenwood; husband, Michael Klotz; brothers, Chris Greenwood (Mary) and Curtis Greenwood; son, Bryan Davis; grandsons, Avery Davis and Christian Davis; step-daughters, Tami Mitchell and Deborah Klotz; beloved pets, Maggie, Gus, and Spade.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019