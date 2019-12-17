|
Ford, Constance
Constance E. "Connie" Ford, of Columbus, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Kobacker House. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Hope Lutheran Church, 820 Lilley Ave., Columbus with Pastor Julianne Smeck officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Burial in Greenfield Cemetery, on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of ANDERSON-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Greenfield. Connie's full obituary and online register book appears at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019