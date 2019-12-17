Home

Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home
306 South Washington Street
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 381-3066
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hope Lutheran Church
820 Lilley Ave
Columbus, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Hope Lutheran Church
820 Lilley Ave
Columbus, OH
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home
306 South Washington Street
Greenfield, OH 45123
Constance Ford


1938 - 2019
Constance Ford Obituary
Ford, Constance
Constance E. "Connie" Ford, of Columbus, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Kobacker House. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Hope Lutheran Church, 820 Lilley Ave., Columbus with Pastor Julianne Smeck officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Burial in Greenfield Cemetery, on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of ANDERSON-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Greenfield. Connie's full obituary and online register book appears at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
