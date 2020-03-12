|
Gilson, Constance
1931 - 2020
Constance Jean Gilson, 88, long-time resident of Gahanna, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. She is survived by three children, Kimberly A. Hamilton (Jimmy Norrie), Brian P. Gilson (Judy) and Joseph Gilson; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. Visitation will be 2-5pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, Gahanna; Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Monday at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gahanna with interment to follow at Mifflin Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020