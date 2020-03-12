The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church
Gahanna, OH
Constance Jean Gilson, 88, long-time resident of Gahanna, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. She is survived by three children, Kimberly A. Hamilton (Jimmy Norrie), Brian P. Gilson (Judy) and Joseph Gilson; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. Visitation will be 2-5pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, Gahanna; Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Monday at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gahanna with interment to follow at Mifflin Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
