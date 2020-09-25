1/1
Constance Gordon
1933 - 2020
Gordon, Constance
Constance Ann Gordon, age 87, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1933 to her parents Charles R. and Mildred L. Allen in Columbus, Ohio. Constance was a proud graduate of Mount Carmel Nursing School, class of 1954 and served as St. John's head nurse. She married her best friend on June 25, 1955. She was a woman of faith and was a member of Broad Street Presbyterian Church for 73 years. She had a talent for needlepoint, making many treasures and cooking. Constance was also an avid gardener. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Constance is preceded in death by her parents, her aunt Lillian Allen and her uncle James E. Allen. Left to mourn her passing is her devoted husband of 65 wonderful years, Jean P Gordon; her children, Jean B. "Dutch" Gordon, Susan A. Gordon and John G. Gordon, DVM; her grandchildren, Samuel Klink, Sarah Gordon and Sebastian Klink; sister, Judith K. (James C.) Vail; as well as many dear relatives, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held at Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 229 East State Street Columbus, on Sunday September 27 from 2-4pm. A private funeral service will be held with burial to follow at New Lexington Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal condolence or memory with Constance's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
