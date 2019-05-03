|
Esler, Constance Lisa
Constance Lisa Esler, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend of many, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by her family after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer. She was 72. Connie graduated from Brookhaven High School in 1964 and Chicago Wesley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. Connie spent many wonderful years as an ICU nurse before dedicating her years to being an amazing wife and mother. In 1990, Connie earned her BSN from Otterbein College graduating with Summa Cum Laude honors and returned to her love of nursing, taking dedicated care of her patients and teaching future nurses. Over the course of her 50-year nursing career, she was awarded multiple honors including being presented with two Guardian Angel awards for the extraordinary care she provided her patients at Mount Carmel Hospital. In addition to her passions of being a mother and a nurse, Connie loved spending time outdoors in her garden and was a huge sports fan and could be heard cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes every weekend. Connie was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Katie Esler, her parents Bob and Margaret Ford, her brother John Philip Ford and her favorite aunt Jackie Cade. Connie will be desperately missed by her children and grandchildren; daughter, Lisa (Shawn) Gaines; daughter, Gwen (Derek) Zimmer; son, Richard Esler; grandson, Carter Gaines; and granddaughter, Ava Gaines. Connie's loss will also be felt by her siblings, Bill (Cathy) Ford, Robin (Warren) Ford and MaryAnne (Lovie) Smith. She also cherished the time she spent with her nieces and nephews, Mikal (Kristin) Smith, Matthew Smith, Miles (Kara) Smith, Philip (Jen) Ford, Laura Mickler, Steven (Jackie) Ford, Julie (Nate) Karlson and Corie Ford. Connie's children would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sagar Sardesai and the entire care team at the Stephanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center for the amazing care they provided and to Dr. Kevin Radecki for the compassion and great treatment he always showed our mom. Visitation hours will be held at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 NORWICH ST., HILLIARD, OH., (614) 876-1722 on TUESDAY, May 7, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and WEDNESDAY, May 8, 2019, from 10a.m.-12p.m. with funeral services to follow at 12noon. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019