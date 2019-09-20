|
Gullick, Constance M.
Constance M. Gullick, age 73, transitioned September 13, 2019. Connie was proceeded in death by her parents, Joseph Montgomery and Rosalee James, and husband Dennis D. Gullick Jr. Connie leaves to cherish her memory, her sister; Josephine Thompson; her son; Dennis III ( Kimberly); daughter; Stacey (Melvin Sr.); grandchildren; Dennis IV (Erica), Timia, Mica, Melanie, Melvin Jr., and Ara; niece; Tracie Thompson; nephew; Joe Thompson Jr.; stepfather; Charles L. James; special grandchildren; De'Antwain Ross, Devon Ross; special uncle; James A. Burton, Sr. (Deborah); and her beloved goddaughters; Marcella Williams and Natosha Willis. She also leaves to cherish her memories her special cousins; John
Duff and Shakriyyaah Abdul Salaam (Elus), along with a host of great-grandchildren, adoptive nieces and nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10:00am until time of service at 11:30am at Mount Vernon AME Church, 1127 Mt Vernon Ave, Columbus, OH 43203. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019