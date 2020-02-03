Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Higher Ground Always Abounding
870 ST. CLAIR AVE
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Higher Ground Always Abounding
870 ST. CLAIR AVE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Scott


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Scott Obituary
Scott, Constance
1943 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Constance "Connie" Louise Scott, 76. Connie unexpectedly went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 28, 2020. Service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 12pm at Higher Ground Always Abounding, 870 ST. CLAIR AVE., where her family will receive friends from 11am until the time of service. Services entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Please visit Connie's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -