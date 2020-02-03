|
|
Scott, Constance
1943 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Constance "Connie" Louise Scott, 76. Connie unexpectedly went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 28, 2020. Service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 12pm at Higher Ground Always Abounding, 870 ST. CLAIR AVE., where her family will receive friends from 11am until the time of service. Services entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Please visit Connie's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020