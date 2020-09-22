1/1
Constance Singleton
1944 - 2020
Singleton, Constance
Constance M. "Connie" Singleton, age 76, of Springfield, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 4, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Peter and Julia Bicking. Connie worked for many years as a Registered Nurse, a career she was extremely proud of. She worked at Mount Carmel as a patient ombudsman and in 1993 she transitioned into working as a home care nurse in Franklin and Licking counties. Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Gus Singleton; children, Julie Hitchcock, Michael Singleton, Gus Singleton IV and Debbie Minda; grandchildren, Emilee, Derek, David, Melissa, Naomi, Andrew and Brook; brother, Ken Bicking, along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service in celebration of Connie's life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Noon in the St. John Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, with Pastor John Pollock officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
OCT
3
Memorial service
12:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
