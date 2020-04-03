Home

Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Constance "Connie" Storts


1948 - 2020
Constance "Connie" Storts, age 71, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away March 26, 2020 at Dr's Hospital West. Connie was born December 4, 1948 in Chillicothe to the late Jack and Betty (Lyons) Storts. She is survived by her sister, Marsha Storts Wike; and brother, Bruce Storts; Aunt Norma J. Barnes; and nieces. A celebratory picnic for Connie will be held at The Great Seal Park this summer in Chillicothe, Ohio. Arrangements with the SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www. spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
