Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - Grove City
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - Grove City
Constantine "Deno" Politis


1946 - 2019
Constantine "Deno" Politis Obituary
Politis, Constantine "Deno"
1946 - 2019
Constantine "Deno" G. Politis, 73, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away December 12, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1946 to the late Gregory and Josephine Politis. He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Politis and favorite cousin Jack Kirkbride. Surviving family includes, daughter, Tonya Politis; sister, Mary Politis-Hall; grandchildren, Ricky (Adrianna) and Dustin Politis; great grandchild, Roman; and close friends, Bill Price and Rob Huston. Deno Politis was a man who "worked hard and played hard" his whole life. He was the best in the siding industry noted by the many honors he received from the Sears Company. He loved life and he loved his family. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Grove City. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in procession to Sunset Cemetery, Galloway. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
