Cutlip, Cookie
1943 - 2019
Edna "Cookie" Cutlip, 75, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Cookie was born in Bellaire, Ohio on October 8, 1943. Graduated and remained an avid supporter of Shadyside High School. Happily married to the love of her life, Dave, for 50 years. Cookie loved working for Southwestern City Schools and will be remembered by the staff and thousands of children that went through her lunch line. Cookie's passion was always an open door with a warm kitchen and all were welcomed with love. Cookie is preceded in death by her parents John and Edna Andrecht, siblings John Andrecht and David Andrecht, and her son Bruce Cutlip. Survived by husband, Bruce David Cutlip; children, Mel (Jim) Cutlip-Francis, Christine (James) Wymer, Brian (Christine) Cutlip; siblings, Connie Ash and Jerry (Joan) Andrecht; grandchildren, Kasey, Dusty, Donovan, Brent, Brock, Callie, Haley, Samantha, Molly, Kelly, and Sammie; cousins, Aggie (Kent) Foust and Patty (Buddy Roberts) Mills; and a countless number of special friends and family. In honor of her wishes there will be no service. Friends and family are welcome for a 'Gathering Of Love' on Saturday, September 7 at the home. The family will receive guests from 12-8 p.m. Special thanks to Zusman Hospice for the loving care and support provided. Arrangements made by Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019