Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Cora Cordle Obituary
Cordle, Cora
1941 - 2019
Cora M. Cordle, 78, passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. She retired from Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities, she was a homemaker and she loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by husband Walter Cordle; parents Estill and Gladys Fraley Melvin; sisters Mary Adams and Betty Melvin; brothers Herbert Melvin, Lowell (Tom) Melvin, Darrell Melvin, George Melvin and James Melvin. Survived by daughter Linda (Richard) Herron; also surviving are grandchildren Jessica (Jeremy) Repp, Kate (Rick) Dodson, Libby (Dave) Tharp and Ben (Maggie) Herron and the following great grandchildren; Kyleigh, Garin, Cole, Luke, Lizzie, Zoe, Zane and Max; brothers Andrew Melvin and Michael Melvin. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 5-8 p.m., where service will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. Rev. Larry Kudart officiating. Interment Fairview Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019
